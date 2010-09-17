Loewe Opta Adds McObject Database to TVs

Germany

consumer electronics manufacturer Loewe Opta has released a new line of

digital TVs with electronic programming guide software that is based on

the eXtremeDB Fusion data base developed by Issaquah Washington based

McObject.

The technology will allow the same programming guide

software to be used across all Europe market for different languages and

characters, making it much easier for the manufacturer to get its

products to market faster and to sell those products over much wider

geographical area.

The McObject data-base is also used in DirecTV's set top boxes in the U.S.

"We

are unique in that we were the first to create a data management system

designed to be embedded in a set top box," noted Ted Kenney, marketing

director at McObject in an interview.

Traditional data base

management systems from companies like Oracle were too large for use on

settop boxes and for many years settop box manufacturers designed the

software from scratch, Kenney added. That slowed product development and

made it harder to add new feature or customize the applications to

specific markets.

"Increasingly you are seeing manufacturers use

off the shelf data bases," for both settop boxes and a variety of

devices like TVs or Blu-ray players that are connected to the Internet,

he noted.

This speeds product development, makes it easier to

adapt the products to different markets and reduces costs. The product's

tiny code size of about 150K and its equally frugal CPU requirements

reduce the television's hardware requirements, producing lower

manufacturing costs.

The McObject eXtremeDB Fusion data base will be used on Loewe Opta's new Individual SL and Compose SL connected TVs.