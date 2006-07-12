LodgeNet Getting HDTV for Hyatt Hotels

LodgeNet Entertainment has struck a deal to be the exclusive provider of interactive TV and HDTV delivery systems to Global Hyatt Corporation for its new upscale hotel brand, Hyatt Place. Under the agreement, the first between LodgeNet and Hyatt, LodgeNet will install a Hyatt Place-branded, digital-to-the-room HDTV solution in the more than 80 hotel properties currently owned or managed by Hyatt, as well as future Hyatt Place hotels.

The Hyatt Place hotels will have HDTV displays in every guest room, and each will be capable of receiving LodgeNet's high-definition broadcast programming, premium satellite channels and video-on-demand (VOD) movies. Each room will also be equipped with daily subscription access to top professional and college sports packages through LodgeNet’s Hotel SportsNet service.

"LodgeNet aligns perfectly with the Hyatt Place brand focus on forward-thinking technology and a highly sensory guest experience," says Jim Abrahamson, Senior Vice President for Hyatt Corporation and president of Select Hotels Group.

The first Hyatt Place hotel is scheduled to open this summer in Lombard, outside of Chicago, Ill.