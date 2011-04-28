Local TV LLC Upgrades StorerTV's SIMS

In a bid to reduce the time spent on network scheduling and contracts, Local TV LLC has added the CorporateXpress Module to its Storer Information Management System (SIMS), a media and contract rights management software system from StorerTV.

The Local TV stations are managed by Tribune Company.

The CorporateXpress module allows users to input network contracts only once. The system then schedules the programming to the appropriate station and automatically adjusted schedules to fit the station's time zone.

"We tried reinventing the wheel for a while, but it didn't quite roll," noted COO Pam Taylor at Local TV in a statement. "After analyzing our options it became clear that SIMS does it better than anyone, so we went with the best."