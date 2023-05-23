LL Cool J Joins ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ As Recurring Guest Star in Season Three

LL Cool J will be a recurring guest star in season three of NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS. He was in the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles, which ended May 14, and made a cameo as Sam Hanna in the season two finale of NCIS: Hawai’i May 22.

NCIS: Los Angeles went for 14 seasons and LL Cool J was there for all of them.

Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon and Tori Anderson are in the cast of NCIS: Hawai’i.

“All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber.

The Hawai’i season finale saw Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Anderson) under fire in Venezuela, where they receive assistance from Sam Hanna, who made his way over from Morocco.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai’i is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together,” said Lachey. “We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

NCIS: Hawai’i is produced by CBS Studios.