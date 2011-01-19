Liz Dolan Named CMO of FoxInternational Channels

Fox International Channels

(FIC) has named Liz Dolan to the newly created post of chief marketing officer,

according to a Wednesday announcement from Herman Lopez, president & CEO of

FIC, to whom Dolan will report.

Based in Los Angeles, Dolan

will be responsible for FIC's brand development, consumer communications,

corporate communications and trade marketing for all channels outside the U.S.

Dolan most recently served

as chief marketing officer for the just-launched OWN channel from December

2008-June 2010. Prior to OWN, Dolan served as corporate VP and director of global

marketing for Nike from 1998-1997.

"Liz has a track record of

innovation and results," Lopez said. "Having run global marketing at Nike, she

understands what it means to bring together local passion and expertise with a

broad global brand vision. We are fortunate to count on her to help us in the

next stage of our growth plan."

"I'm very excited to help

chart the next phase of Fox International Channel's growth all over the world,"

Dolan said. "Great marketing is created by really energized, passionate people

and everyone I've met so far at FIC fits that description. When I look at great

brands like Fox and National Geographic, and huge success stories like the

global launch of The Walking Dead, I

see a fantastic foundation to build upon."