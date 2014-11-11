LiveU Launches Cloud-Based 'Community' Platform

LiveU has launched its LiveU Community platform.

The cloud-based network is designed to help broadcasters more easily access content from freelancers, production houses and other service providers so that they can cover breaking news or events.

The offering uses LiveU’s cloud-based central management platform, LiveU Central. Using LiveU Community, LiveU uplink devices can transmit to any LiveU server, so that broadcasters can draw on the widespread deployments of LiveU units and servers around the world to access content.

“Using our technology, we’re proud to have created an effective platform with hundreds of customers that serves as a bridge between broadcasters and the freelance video community,” explained Samuel Wasserman, LiveU’s CEO in a statement.

“It’s a win-win solution for the industry,” he added. “Broadcasters can obtain content that financially or logistically would have been prohibitive, and freelancers and service providers have greater access to the world’s media. LiveU Community reflects our long-term strategy to enhance our offering with new value-added services.”