LiveU Adds First Drone Partner

LiveU—which specializes in equipment used to broadcast live video over cellular networks—has added its first drone partner, Measure, whose network of drone pilots have been integrated into LiveU’s freelance network.

The partnership allows drone footage taken by Measure drone operators to be used by news organizations, with the company using LiveU to live-stream drone video to a media customer following Hurricane Matthew in Florida.

“Aerial footage from drones is highly coveted by media networks around the world, and Measure is one of the first to offer it as a widely-available service,” said LiveU VP of sales Mike Savello in a statement. “Bringing Measure into the LiveU family provides our broadcast customers with a unique viewpoint to cover news, weather, natural disasters, traffic, events, and sports. The possibilities for drone footage are truly endless.”

Dave Bowen, managing director of special projects for Measure, added: “LiveU’s leading-edge technology and global media network naturally fit Measure’s Drone as a Service business model. Measure looks forward to delivering aerial news coverage in real time with LiveU, in addition to live streaming inspection work on critical infrastructure for its telecommunications customers.”