Live TV-Sharing App Whipclip Launches

YouTube is getting some new competition.

A startup called Whipclip, that will allow its users to create short clips of live shows, launched on Thursday. Currently, the app has clips from already-broadcast shows, but that will change on March 30.

The startup has partnered with Comedy Central to make its upcoming roast of pop star Justin Bieber on March 30 the first live TV event to make use of Whipclip’s service. Using the service, viewers can create clips of the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber and immediately share them to their social networks, marking the first time a televised event has been shared in real-time. Comedy Central has capped the length of the clips to 30 seconds.

"The days of awkwardly holding your phone up to the TV to record and share your favorite moments may be coming to an end. Whipclip enables users to find and create their favorite TV and music clips and share them intimately with their closest friends or broadly across their entire social network," said Richard Rosenblatt, cofounder, chairman and CEO of Whipclip. "Not only benefitting the users but also providing the content owners with a viral user driven method to find new audiences."

Along with Comedy Central, Whipclip has partnerships with big media companies including ABC, CBS, Fox, VH1, A&E, Lifetime, Bloomberg, OWN and truTV, as well as major music companies including Universal Music Group and Sony Music. For content providers, Whipclip says it provides a secure cloud-based solution to help drive awareness and referral traffic to their properties.