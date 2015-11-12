Lionsgate Invests in Pilgrim

Lionsgate, on the heels of a deal with Discovery Communications and John Malone’s Liberty Global that swapped a 6.8% stake in the movie studio for $390 million, has made a strategic investment in independent producer Pilgrim Studios, a deal that will give the movie and television producer a solid foothold in unscripted fare for cable networks.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but published reports put Lionsgate’s investment at around $200 million.

Pilgrim produces 47 unscripted and scripted series across 27 networks, including Ghost Hunters (Syfy); Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s (OWN); Fast N’ Loud (Discovery); Wicked Tuna (National Geographic Channel) and The Ultimate Fighter (FS1). Pilgrim will continue to operate independently and keep its current management team headed by founder and CEO Craig Piligian.

