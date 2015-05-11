Lionsgate, Google Partner on 'Mad Men'

In the run-up to Mad Men's May 17 series finale on AMC, Lionsgate has announced that it has worked with Google Play to launch an extensive digital retrospective and experience for the show.

The partnership marks the first time that Google Play has worked on a digital fan experience for a TV show, the companies say.

The digital experience, which celebrates the four-time Emmy winner of outstanding drama series and allows fans to explore Don Draper’s world of Madison Avenue advertising in the 1960s, will also be showcased at the Television Academy’s “A Farewell to Mad Men” event with the show’s cast and crew in Los Angeles on May 17.

“Our partnership with Google Play reflects our continuing commitment to create and deliver cutting edge content that extends our brands for fans and newcomers alike to discover for years to come,” said Lionsgate executive VP of marketing Anne Parducci in a statement. “The Mad Men Experience transports a ground-breaking show to a new level by infusing its representation of 1960’s Madison Avenue with state-of-the-art technology.”

At the g.co/MadMen site, viewers can dive into key moments of the series, explore its characters and storylines and see over 300 assets, including artwork, interviews with cast, audio commentaries and other features.

As part of the partnership, all seven seasons of Mad Men are available from Lionsgate on Google Play.

For a limited time, the first episode of season will be available for free on Google Play.