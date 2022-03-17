Linsey Davis, Janice Dean, Anne-Marie Green, Christine Williamson to Host Wonder Women of New York

Multichannel News holds its Wonder Women of New York lunch event Thursday, March 24, with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, CBS News Streaming anchor Anne-Marie Green and ESPN anchor Christine Williamson hosting. In its 23rd year, Wonder Women acknowledges the achievement and commitment of the most remarkable women in television. Fifteen executives are saluted at this year’s event.

Davis anchors World News Tonight Sunday and streaming newscast ABC News Live Prime. She’s a correspondent at ABC News as well, reporting for World News Tonight, Good Morning America, 20/20 and Nightline.

Dean joined Fox News in 2004 and is senior meteorologist. She’s the morning meteorologist on Fox & Friends and contributes to Fox Weather. Dean has authored the books Mostly Sunny and Make Your Own Sunshine, as well as the children’s book series Freddy the Frogcaster.

Green came on board at CBS News in 2013 after reporting and anchoring at KYW Philadelphia. She’s a correspondent for all CBS News platforms and anchors on CBS News Streaming.

Williamson joined ESPN in 2019 and has anchored SportsCenter. She hosts digital programs SC on Snap, Countdown to GameDay, Hoop Streams and Rankings Reaction, among others.

The New York chapter of WICT Network is Future's partner on the event. ■