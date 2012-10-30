Link TV Launches International News App

Link TV is unveiling a new free iPad app that collects the best television news, raw videos, and documentaries from around the world.

The app provides access to videos from over 125 news sources, including BBC, Reuters, CNN, France 24, The Guardian, The New York Times, Democracy Now!, and others, as well as user generated content, an interactive world map, articles culled from more than 50,000 sources and feature documentaries.

"The LinkTV World News app does the heavy lifting so users don't have to," noted Paul S. Mason, president and CEO of Link TV, which has a channel on Dish and DirecTV and offers a programming on cable systems and its LinkTV.org site, in a statement. "A team of seasoned journalists using the best semantic ‘smart search' technology sifts through thousands of newscasts and raw videos to bring people the stories that matter most."

Link TV created the app in partnership with The Bertha Foundation, which supports media projects designed to have a social impact. It was designed by Method, which has worked on the BBC iPlayer and the NBC Politics App, and uses a wide range of semantic tools to find the best video coverage and related articles and information.

In addition, Link TV worked with the digital video platform VidCaster to develop a GoogleTV app that delivers the same curated collection of international news videos.

Link Media, which operates Link TV satellite channel and digital media operations, recently announced that it would be merging Link TV with KCET to form KCETLink.