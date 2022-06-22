Linda Yaccarino, Laura Correnti Set ‘Sunday Supper’ Podcast For Rule Breakers

Linda Yaccarino, ad sales chairman for NBCUniversal, and Laura Correnti of ad agency Giant Spoon announced they plan to start a new podcast called Sunday Supper that will feature guests talking–over a meal–about how they’ve broken traditions and moved the media business into the future.

The new podcast is being distributed by iHeartMedia with the first episodes due in the fall.

“In my house and even my office — the best days end—and the most genuine conversations start—around the dinner table,” said Yaccarino. “I’m so excited to bring all the laughter, conversations, and tough questions of an Italian home to Sunday Supper, and make our guests—and our listeners—part of the family, too.”

Since arriving at NBCU, Yaccarino has pushed the company into advanced advertising, investing in technology and data.

“Linda and I have worked at the intersection of media, marketing, business, and culture for decades. And yet we’ve also always operated far beyond the traditional lanes of our industry,” added Correnti. “This podcast is an opportunity to explore the connections that can take creativity, business, and technology to the next level. We’re excited to pass the meatballs, remove the formalities, and learn from some true visionaries.”

Yaccarino’s and Correnti’s guests weren’t identified, but they promised they be among the biggest names in entertainment and business.

“Podcasting has quickly established itself as one of the most genuine, effective ways for humans to do something that is critical to all of us: have a real conversation,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “And, as two powerhouse forces in the world of media and creativity, Linda and Laura have a credibility and authenticity that is second to none. The medium is perfect for them. And the Sunday Supper podcast is the perfect idea for it. As the largest podcast network in the country, iHeartMedia can’t wait to swing our full, mass-reach marketing and sales support behind it.” ■