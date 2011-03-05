LIN Stations Dark On Dish

LIN Media and Dish Network failed to reach a retransmission consent deal as of midnight, meaning more than two dozen LIN stations have gone dark for Dish subscribers.

The stations are KRQE and KASA Albuquerque, KXAN and KNVA Austin, WIVB and WNLO Buffalo, WWHO Columbus, WDTN and WBDT Dayton, WANE Ft. Wayne, WOOD and WOTV Grand Rapids, WLUK Green Bay, WISH and WNDY Indianapolis, WLFI Lafayette, WALA and WFNA Mobile, WTNH and WCTX New Haven, WAVY and WVBT Norfolk, WPRI and WNAC Providence, and WWLP Springfield (MA).

"We only want what is fair for our local stations, so that we can continue providing the premium news, sports, entertainment, and other local programming that is most important to viewers," said LIN Media President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent L. Sadusky. "We will continue negotiating with DISH so we may reach an agreement."

Dish called LIN "greedy" in a statement:

"It's unfortunate that LIN Media pulled its channels down at midnight, holding viewers in 17 markets across the nation hostage while attempting to coerce DISH Network to submit to outrageous demands. Even more disappointing is the fact that LIN Media didn't even make an effort to keep negotiating during the final hours and failed to respond despite our numerous attempts to reach them. LIN Media also refused to grant the contract extension we proposed. DISH Network offered LIN Media a fee increase comparable to market rates already agreed to with more than 1,000 other TV stations. However, in the last few days, LIN Media increased its fees even more, demanding more than a 175 percent rate increase in the first year alone.

"LIN Media is simply being greedy," added Dish, which said it was open to further attempts to work out a deal.