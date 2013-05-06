LIN Media Expands TVUPack Deployments

As part of a plan to expand its electronic newsgathering solutions, LIN Media has inked a deal with TVU Networks to deploy its TVUPack mobile cellular uplink. The system uses 3G, 4G and LTE cellular networks to deliver video from the field back to its stations.

LIN is planning to use the cellular bonding technologies at 43 TV stations and seven digital channels located in 23 DMAs, with a number of deployments already in progress.

The station group cited superior picture quality, ease of use in the field and resilient transmission capabilities as key factors in the purchasing decisions.

The station group also plans to deploy TVU Grid, the vendor's new IP-based distribution, switching and routing solution, which will allow LIN Media will allow stations to easily share video.

In a statement, Brett Jenkins, VP and CTO of LIN Media, said that "TVUPack and TVU Grid are an important part of our broadcast technology strategy" and that the technology "enables our stations to reliably capture and broadcast compelling video more quickly and share it with more viewers, creating competitive advantages."