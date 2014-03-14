LIN, Cox Reach Retrans Agreement

Cox Communications and LIN Media have reached a retransmission consent agreement for 12 stations in seven states, avoiding a blackout after its original agreement expired at 4 p.m. Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Both sides issued terse statements that a deal had been reached.

"Today, Cox Communications announced that it has reached an agreement with LIN Media for retransmission consent of their channels on our lineup," Cox said in a statement Friday. "Programming will remain on the Cox lineup in all impacted markets with no interruption in service to Cox customers. We appreciate our customers' patience and support as we sought to reach an agreement."

