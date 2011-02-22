LightSquared Closes $586M Round of Financing

4G wireless broadband wholesaler-to-be LightSquared

says it has closed on its latest round of financing, to the tune of $586

million.

The company, which has raised over $2 billion in debt and

equity, says it will use the money to build out its network, which is right in

the wheelhouse of a big push from the Obama administration. LightSquared

will combine satellite and terrestrial delivery to provide wholesale LTE

broadband access to cable operators, device manufacturers, retailers and

others.

The President has been stumping over the past several weeks

for his National Wireless Plan--announced in the State of the Union speech,

which calls for rolling out 4G wireless service to 98% of the population

within five years. That works for LightSquared, which is targeting 2015 for its

nationwide 4G service that will reach more than 90% of the country, says

the company.

Private equity firm Harbinger Capital Management, which is

headed by Philip Falcone, owns LightSquared.

LightSquared last week said it had completed

post-launch testing of the SkyTerra 1 satellite that launched Nov. 14,

2011. The satellite will relay high-data-rate signals to Light Squared head

ends in the U.S. and Canada.

The FCC last month granted LightSquared's request for a

waiver of FCC rules to provide the combination satellite/terrestrial service. The FCC conditioned the waiver, which allows the dual service to offer

terrestrial-only devices as well, on working with the FCC, NTIA and other

agencies to resolve a number of issues, including potential interference with

GPS receivers.

"In approving this transfer of control, we observed

that if LightSquared successfully deploys its integrated

satellite/terrestrial 4G network, it will be able to provide mobile

broadband communications in areas where it is difficult or impossible to

provide coverage by terrestrial base stations such as in remote or rural

areas," the FCC said in approving the conditional waiver.

That would further the FCC's National Broadband Plan public

interest goals, a point the FCC made in granting the approval and

that LightSquared points out on its Web site.