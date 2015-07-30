Lifetime’s 'Road to the Runway' Travels to Yahoo

Lifetime and Yahoo have announced that they are partnering to premiere a one-hour special, Road to the Runway, in the run-up to the season 14 debut of Project Runway on Aug. 6.

The special will also be available for preview on demand through A+E Networks’ cable, satellite, and telco distribution partners, myLifetime.com and the Lifetime App, which can be accessed on a variety of digital platforms.

The special will include this new season’s set of designers, with home and closet tours of each contestant and a look at the upcoming season.