Lifetime Acquires Women's Gamer RoiWorld

Lifetime Networks is expanding its digital realm into the world of women's casual gaming by acquiring RoiWorld.com, a leading brand in its business and the No. 1 dress-up site for teens in Korea.

A new Roiworld.com will be launched in the U.S. in 2009, using the toptalent and technology in the "Dress-Up" game category, to be called Lifetime Game Studios Korea.

Catching on to the booming "Dress Up" category of casual games,combining user-generated content, social networking and casual virtual world experiences through fashion, this move into a new virtual,technological sphere will allow Lifetime to continue its emphasis on connecting with women across all platforms.

"With this acquisition, we see the potential to pioneer a new frontier in women's digital entertainment," said Andrea Wong, President and CEO of Lifetime Networks, in a statement. "Our audience looks to Lifetime to provide an escape -- in the digital space and on all platforms. With Roiworld.com, we're creating another way to provide more women with more great entertainment."

Lifetime Networks interactive site for women, myLifetime.com, is already a top-25 gaming destination, and its Lifetime Games section is currently their top content section.With the Korean version of Roiworld.com having 2.8 million monthly visitors and 117 million monthly page views in September, Lifetime expects Roiworld.com to attract more users and bring more than 1,000 additional fashion and style games to its portfolio.