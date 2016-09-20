Life VR Launches With Burns’ Doc, ‘Fast Ride’ Experience

Life VR, the dedicated virtual reality platform from Time, debuted Sept. 20 as an app for iOS and Android and as a standalone 360-degree video service on Time websites, with several Time properties seeing unique VR treatment for the service’s launch.

Defying the Nazis VR, a companion piece to the new Ken Burns PBS documentary, and Fast Ride from The Drive, which puts viewers in the passenger seat of the Mazda 787 as it runs a lap at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, are among the original pieces available, while Life VR also includes the original experience Lumen, a meditation offering that includes bioluminescent forest visuals and a breathing exercises.

Life VR is also available as a dedicated mobile app for Google Cardboard, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and the Samsung Gear VR. Time also plans to debut a dedicated 360-degree video platform this fall.

“Life VR elevates Time Inc.’s iconic storytelling capabilities to new levels, creating powerful engagements and immersive experiences for our audiences, showing them the world in a whole new way,” said Chris Hercik, senior VP of content and creative for The Foundry at Time, in a statement. “Virtual reality is an exciting new tool in content creation that allows Time Inc. to push the boundaries of this leading-edge technology as an entertainment and news medium in both creative development and methods of distribution.”

Mia Tramz, managing editor for Life VR, added: "We are proud of the innovation and collaboration across Time Inc. that helped bring Life VR to fruition. Today, we are launching with very powerful and distinct experiences, setting the tone for what our viewers can expect on an ongoing basis from Life VR. We have an aggressive editorial road map and live experiences planned for Life VR, which will represent the best traditions of this iconic brand.”