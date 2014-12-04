Liberty Global Taps Amdocs for MVNO Play
Amdocs said Liberty Global has deployed the OSS/billing vendor’s Compact Convergence MVNO platform in support of the MSO’s launch of mobile services in three countries: Hungary, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
Amdocs said the MVNO platform, which has been integrated with its existing business support systems and interfaced to third-party business systems, enables Liberty Global to unify its offering and speed its time to market. According to Amdocs, its Compact Convergence platform is capable of running on a wide range of network protocols, including CDMA, and GSM, among others, as well as myriad payment options, including prepaid/postpaid, e-payment, vouchers and money transfers.
"As Liberty Global looks to introduce its quad-play offerings across Europe, we have chosen a flexible and proven managed solution that provides convergent, real-time charging and service delivery capabilities from an experienced partner," said Dean Walters, Liberty Global’s chief information officer, in a statement. "The Amdocs solution supports our goal of bringing quad-play to our markets whilst giving each country operation the ability to create their own go to market approach, within their own brand."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.