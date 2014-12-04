Liberty Global Taps Amdocs for MVNO Play

Amdocs said Liberty Global has deployed the OSS/billing vendor’s Compact Convergence MVNO platform in support of the MSO’s launch of mobile services in three countries: Hungary, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Amdocs said the MVNO platform, which has been integrated with its existing business support systems and interfaced to third-party business systems, enables Liberty Global to unify its offering and speed its time to market. According to Amdocs, its Compact Convergence platform is capable of running on a wide range of network protocols, including CDMA, and GSM, among others, as well as myriad payment options, including prepaid/postpaid, e-payment, vouchers and money transfers.

"As Liberty Global looks to introduce its quad-play offerings across Europe, we have chosen a flexible and proven managed solution that provides convergent, real-time charging and service delivery capabilities from an experienced partner," said Dean Walters, Liberty Global’s chief information officer, in a statement. "The Amdocs solution supports our goal of bringing quad-play to our markets whilst giving each country operation the ability to create their own go to market approach, within their own brand."

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.