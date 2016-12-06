Liberty Global Starts to Roll Netflix on Horizon Platform

Liberty Global said its Ziggo operation in the Netherlands has launched an integrated access to Netflix on Horizon-class set-top boxes.

The deployment follows a multi-year deal between Liberty Global and Netflix announced in September that will pave the way for the operator to offer the OTT-SVOD service via the set-top box across more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Virgin Media, Liberty Global’s U.K.-based division, already offers Netflix on its TiVo-powered platform, including the just-introduced V6 platform.

Liberty Global announced earlier that The Netherlands would be the first new Liberty Global territory to launch Netflix on the MSO’s Horizon box. Liberty Global expects to expand the rollout to other territories in the weeks and months to come.

