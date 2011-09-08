Liberty Global Shows Off 'Horizon' Next-Gen Gateway

Liberty Global Inc. took the wraps off Horizon, its media and entertainment platform for the home that blends cable TV, Web and personal content, which includes a "TV Everywhere" service powered by the Comcast's thePlatform online video management subsidiary.

With the debut of Horizon, the operator is "reinventing television," LGI president and CEO Mike Fries said, allowing subscribers to access content from multiple devices and provide an open platform for apps on the TV. He demonstrated Horizon Thursday at the IBC trade show in Amsterdam.

Liberty Global is currently conducting field trials of Horizon in the Netherlands and later in 2011 expects to move to consumer trials. Commercial launch is planned for Q1 2012 at UPC in the Netherlands, with UPC Cablecom in Switzerland and Unitymedia in Germany following soon thereafter.

