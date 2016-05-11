Liberty Global Seeks Set-Top Unification

Looking to take advantage of its subscriber scale, Liberty Global is pushing ahead with a plan to develop and deploy a unified, cloud-based set-top box platform across Europe, including in the U.K., where Virgin Media has been leaning on a TiVo-powered offering.

EOS is the code-name for that next-gen platform, which will enter trials later this year, Mike Fries, Liberty Global’s president and CEO, explained Tuesday on the company’s first quarter earnings call.

Liberty Global intends to rollout EOS “everywhere at some point,” including the Virgin Media systems. “We already have a TiVo interim plan, or medium-range plan in the U.K.,” Fries said.

