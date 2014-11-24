Liberty Global Gives Conviva A Go

Conviva said it has won a deal to provide real-time audience and quality reporting for Horizon Go, Liberty Global’s TV Everywhere app for PCs, tablets and smartphones.

In addition to providing multiscreen access to live and on-demand in and out of the home, the Horizon Go app also doubles as a virtual remote control for boxes that run Liberty Global’s next-gen Horizon TV platform.

Liberty Global has already deployed Horizon Go in seven European countries, with more on tap, said Conviva, which is providing the MSO with a granular look at the customer viewing experience, identifying potential issues that could cause buffering. Conviva’s system matches the real-time data it collects with conditions occurring on the Internet and uses a predictive algorithm to avoid traffic jams and to find the most optimal path for streaming video.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.