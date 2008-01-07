Liberty Bulks Up Interactive with Fitness Site

Liberty Media announced Monday morning that it acquired a controlling stake in fitness Web site Bodybuilding.com.

The new stake will be attributed to Liberty Interactive, home of Liberty’s other major Web assets, including QVC.com, Provide Commerce and Backcountry.com. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bodybuilding.com had more than 100,000 daily and 3.1 million monthly unique visitors in November. The site offers over 18,000 pages of fitness and bodybuilding information and its shop gives visitors access to supplies such as nutritional supplements and sportswear.

"Bodybuilding.com is a fast-growing leader in fitness nutrition e-commerce and the authentic voice of the bodybuilding community, as demonstrated by the success of BodySpace, the social network for body-building athletes," Liberty Media senior vice president Michael Zeisser said in a statement. "We are pleased to welcome entrepreneurs of the caliber of [Bodybuilding.com CEO] Ryan DeLuca and his team into the Liberty family. We look forward to driving collaboration among Bodybuilding.com and Liberty's existing e-commerce and television companies.”

Liberty is increasing and consolidating its interactive assets. In December the company completed its acquisition for all the outstanding shares of casual and interactive gaming company Fun Technologies.