Liberty Broadband Shareholders Approve Charter-TWC Deal
Liberty Broadband, the tracking stock that includes Liberty Media’s interest in Charter Communications, said its shareholders have approved transactions geared to raise about $4.3 billion for Charter’s pending purchase of Time Warner Cable.
Back in May, Liberty Broadband agreed to sell about $4.3 billion of newly issued shares to third parties to raise the money to buy shares in the newly combined Charter-TWC.
Liberty Media spun off Liberty Broadband last year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.