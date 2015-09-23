Liberty Broadband Shareholders Approve Charter-TWC Deal

Liberty Broadband, the tracking stock that includes Liberty Media’s interest in Charter Communications, said its shareholders have approved transactions geared to raise about $4.3 billion for Charter’s pending purchase of Time Warner Cable.

Back in May, Liberty Broadband agreed to sell about $4.3 billion of newly issued shares to third parties to raise the money to buy shares in the newly combined Charter-TWC.

Liberty Media spun off Liberty Broadband last year.

