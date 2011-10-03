LG, TiVo Breathe in Adobe Air

LG Electronics and TiVo said they will bring Adobe Systems' Air -- a superset of the software company's Flash Player aimed at rapid development -- to their connected-TV devices, while programmers including VH1 and Epix touted apps they have written for Air.

Adobe Air is designed to let developers to reuse existing Web code to create standalone applications across devices and platforms. At the 2011 CES in January, Samsung Electronics announced it would be the first partner to bring Air to TV platforms.

LG plans to bring incorporate Air into LG "smart TVs" in 2012. TiVo said Air will "give us the tools to deliver better functionality, more features and a rich, seamless experience that our users expect from TiVo products," vice president and general manager of product marketing Jim Denney said in a statement.

VH1 has developed an I Love the 80's trivia game using Adobe Air, while Epix -- the movie joint venture from Lionsgate, MGM and Paramount Pictures -- is using the platform to deliver a video player experience to connected devices.

