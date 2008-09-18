LG to Star at Emmys

LG Electronics announced that its HD plasma and LCD flat-panel displays will play a major role during the telecast of the 60th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs live from the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles Sunday from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

Through its sponsorship role as the “Official HDTV of the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards,” LG is providing 60-inch plasma screens that will both flank the Emmy stage and serve as teleprompters for the hosts and presenters. Also, 50- and 42-inch LG plasmas will be used throughout the production, while LG 37- and 19-inch LCD HDTVs will be deployed in key backstage production locations.

“Stylish LG technology not only graces our stage but contributes significantly to our overall production with high-def flat screens throughout the Nokia Theatre for the talent and crew to monitor the broadcast,” said Renato Basile, producer of the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards, in a statement.

LG is also taking home its share of Emmy hardware, as the company’s president and chief technology officer, Woo Paik, was awarded the Academy’s highest individual technical honor, a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award, during the 2008 Primetime Emmy Engineering Awards ceremony last month in Los Angeles.

The Academy honored Paik as the “father of digital TV,” citing his leadership in the development of digital compression technology for DTV broadcasting, and awarded him the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Emmy.

The Academy cited Paik’s many contributions to television, adding that his leadership established LG as a global technology powerhouse and innovator in DTV standards, including the new mobile/handheld DTV-broadcast system now being standardized.