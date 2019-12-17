LG Smart TVs Add CBS All Access App

CBS and LG Electronics have made a deal that adds the CBS All Access streaming service to LG’s smart TV platform.

The integration means viewers with LG smart sets don’t need an additional streaming device to watch CBS All Access programming.

“Smart TVs and connected devices continue to be a significant driver of CBS All Access viewership,” said Rob Gelick, executive VP and general manager, CBS Entertainment Digital. “Bringing CBS All Access to the popular LG webOS Smart TVs introduces more consumers to the fantastic offering of live programming, original series, CBS hits, classic series and so much more that the service provides.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 with limited commercials and $9.99 a month commercial free.

Consumers with LG smart TVs running webOS 4.0 and higher from 2018, 2019 and 2020 can find CBS All Access at the LG App Store.

Programming on CBS All Access includes original series such as Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, No Activity, Tell Me a Story, The Twilights Zone and Why Women Kill. Upcoming originals include Star Trek: Picard, Interrogation and The Stand.