LG’s UHD TVs Give HDR a Boost

LG Electronics has announced pricing and availability for its 2016 line-up of Super UHD TVs, the first available with support for two different high-dynamic range (HDR) standards.

First unveiled at this year’s CES, the sets—ranging from a 55-inch, $1,799 model to a high-end 86-inch model for $9,999—will begin showing up at retail later this month, and will include support for both the baseline HDR 10 standard, and, starting in April via a firmware update, support for Dolby Vision, Dolby’s proprietary HDR technology.

“LG Super UHD TVs are the first to be compatible with all HDR formats for images that come to life as never before along with access to the most HDR content choices,” said David VanderWaal, VP of marketing for LG Electronics, in a statement.

Dolby Vision combines HDR and wide color gamut to offer up a greater contrast between light and dark images, with the intent of delivering images that best match the artistic intent of content creators, according to Roland Vlaicu, Dolby’s VP of consumer imaging. Amazon Video, Vudu, Netflix and other digital content providers are offering titles with Dolby Vision. Dolby estimates more than 100 Dolby Vision-enabled titles will be available by the end of the year.

“With a robust slate of Dolby Vision titles already available through streaming service providers, consumers are guaranteed an unparalleled HDR experience in their living room, where watching TV is now more like looking through a window,” Vlaicu said in a statement.

Scott Blanksteen, VP of product for Walmart-owned Vudu, added: “We’re excited to team up with LG to offer this premium experience to more customers. Vudu UHD provides customers with Dolby Vision-enabled televisions a cinematic experience at home.”