LG Revamps Google TV Lineup

Still hoping to gain traction with its Google TV products, LG Electronics will show off two revised TV models based on the Internet giant's software platform at the 2013 International CES next month that the company says are easier to use and feature a sexier industrial design.

The new models, GA7900 and GA6400, are available in various sizes screen sizes. Both feature LG's redesigned Magic Remote Qwerty to work with Google TV to "enhance the effectiveness" of voice search and the PrimeTime quick guide, according to LG.

The company did not disclose pricing for the new Google TV models. LG debuted its G2-series Google TVs inMay of this year, priced at $1,700 for the 47-inch model and $2,300 for the 55-inch model.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.