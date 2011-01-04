LG to Demo 3D Mobile DTV Transmissions at CES

Consumer

electronics giant LG will be carrying out the first public

demonstration of 3D TV transmitted by mobile DTV at this year's Consumer

Electronics Show International as part of an effort by CE manufacturers

and broadcasters to promote the technology.

Also

at the market this week, LG will also be running a "non-real time"

demonstration of how the technology can be used to delivery coupons and

some Las Vegas stations will be broadcasting mobile DTV signals during

the show.

All three of the major broadcasting

groups promoting mobile DTV-the Open Mobile Video Coalition, the Mobile

Content Venture and Mobile500 Alliance--will be exhibiting at the

conference.

At the show, CE manufacturers will

be launching about two dozen devices capable of receiving or allowing

other devices to receive mobile DTV signals, notes Anne Schelle,

executive director of Open Mobile Video Coalition. Many of these devices

will be displayed at the 2011 CES Mobile DTV TechZone.

Valups

will be showing a direct-connection Tivizen device that equips existing

iPads and iPhones with a loop antenna. USB receivers that plug into

existing devices will also be demoed by Hauppauge Computer Works and

DTVinteractive.

Cydle will launch a cradle for

iPhones and tablets that will receive mobile signals and Winegard is

launching CioTV, a DVD player and mobile DTV receiver for the car.

Other exhibitors with mobile DTV devices include RCA, Vizio and Enspert.

Prior to the show OMVC launched a launched a mobile digital signal map at omvc.org

showing which stations have launched signals. About 70 stations had

launched services by the end of 2010 but stations covering more than 40%

of the country are expected to launch services in 2011, notes Schelle.

At

CES today, the OMVC will also be releasing new data on consumer usage

of mobile DTV from the Washington D.C. Mobile DTV Consumer Showcase

between May 14th and October 10th of 2010.

The

data documented a great deal of interest in the technology, with the

average mobile DTV user spending about 50 minutes watching each day.

Uses tended to tune in more than twice a day, with the average session

lasting over 22 minutes. Peak viewing periods for mobile DTV was during

the day, with the highest levels between 12 PM and 5 PM and while much

lower levels of viewing occurred during the traditional broadcast prime

time of 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

One of the key

findings was that local news was by far the most popular content, with

entertainment news and documentary programming the second most popular

genre. Reality programming ranked number 3, followed by political news,

food related programming, talk shows, sitcoms, paid programming, kids

animation and national news.

Schelle also

noted that the showcase revealed the consumers used the technology to

access a wide array of programming-more than 30 different genres were

viewed-and that movies performed better on the network compared to cell

phone, largely due to the larger screen size.

Usage of the devices spiked during breaking news, such as Wimbledon on July 2 and a storm and power outage on July 25th in Washington D.C.