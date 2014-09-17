LG, Deluxe Team on 4K

Deluxe Digital Distribution said it has landed a deal with LG Electronics to handle processing and delivery of 4K format that comes pre-loaded on LG’s new Ultra HD TVs.

The deal includes content prep and packing of native and re-mastered Hollywood fare and local content, with Deluxe tasked with testing and providing quality analysis of frame rates, bitrates, color gamut and software decoding to ensure that the playback experience is optimized for streaming or download.

Deluxe is also providing the localization capabilities for LG Ultra HDTVs launching in Asia, Europe, and North America, a task that includes subtitles or captions, dubbing and audio operations.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.