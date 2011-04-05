Lexus, KitchenAid, Chase Sapphire To Sponsor Bravo's ‘Top Chef Masters'

Bravo Media has announced that Lexus, KitchenAid and Chase

Sapphire have partnered with the network for the upcoming third season of Top Chef Masters. Along with these

sponsorships, Lexus and KitchenAid will donate a combined $250,000 to a various

charities throughout the season.

The sponsorships include in-show product integration as well

as on-air and digital presence. Lexus will provide vehicles for the cast during

production as well as supplying cash prizes to challenge winners; the brand

will also sponsor online games, hosted on the show's website and available on

iPad or iPod.

KitchenAid will become the exclusive provider of both small

and large appliances, as well as supplying the $100,000 grand prize. Chase

Sapphire will appear on tune-ins and billboards. In addition to these

sponsorships, Bravo Media has partnered with New York magazine, which will feature a Top Chef Masters page on its website.

The series will premiere on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 11 p.m.,

moving to its regular slot at 10 p.m. the following week.