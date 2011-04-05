Lexus, KitchenAid, Chase Sapphire To Sponsor Bravo's ‘Top Chef Masters'
Bravo Media has announced that Lexus, KitchenAid and Chase
Sapphire have partnered with the network for the upcoming third season of Top Chef Masters. Along with these
sponsorships, Lexus and KitchenAid will donate a combined $250,000 to a various
charities throughout the season.
The sponsorships include in-show product integration as well
as on-air and digital presence. Lexus will provide vehicles for the cast during
production as well as supplying cash prizes to challenge winners; the brand
will also sponsor online games, hosted on the show's website and available on
iPad or iPod.
KitchenAid will become the exclusive provider of both small
and large appliances, as well as supplying the $100,000 grand prize. Chase
Sapphire will appear on tune-ins and billboards. In addition to these
sponsorships, Bravo Media has partnered with New York magazine, which will feature a Top Chef Masters page on its website.
The series will premiere on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 11 p.m.,
moving to its regular slot at 10 p.m. the following week.
