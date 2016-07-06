Lewitinn Takes Over as CBSN Executive Producer

CBS News has named Albert Lewitinn as the new executive producer of CBSN, the network’s digital streaming news service, where he’ll oversee the network’s day-to-day live coverage.

Lewitinn, an Emmy and Peabody award-winning producer and executive, has created and developed programming for several CNBC shows and has been an executive and senior producer for CNN, ABC News, WCBS-TV and others.

CBS News announced that in June CBSN set network-best streams on connected TV and mobile platforms, with its viewers averaging more than 40 minutes each time they watch. CBSN is currently available on Apple, Amazon Fire, Android, Roku and Xbox platforms.