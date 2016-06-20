Lewandowski Says Not Sure Why He Was Fired

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who Monday was fired from the campaign, told CNN Monday he didn't know why.

Lewandowski drew a hail of criticism after he was arrested for simple battery--the charges were dropped--after grabbing a reporter during a Trump campaign event.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash why he was fired, Lewandowski said: "I don't know. I don't know the answer to that … But what I know is that what we've been able to achieve in this election cycle was historic."

Lewandowski seemed to have no hard feelings. He said he would work hard to make sure Trump, not Hillary Clinton, was elected President.

Lewandowski will still head up the New Hampshire Republican delegation to the Republican Convention July 18-21 in Cleveland.

The Trump shakeup comes as the candidate is trailing Clinton by 7-8 percentage points in the latest Monmouth poll.