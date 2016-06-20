NBC Digital Launches 'United States of Trump' Series

NBC News has debuted a new digital series at NBCNews.com, The United States of Trump, that looks at the rise of the GOP presumptive nominee and tries to answer the question: "Who voted for this guy?"

The three-part series looks at the people who support the candidate, which for starters was the majority of Republican primary voters, including where they live and what they like about him.

The online multimedia piece mixes artsy black-and-white photos of the candidate and his supporters with colorful graphics and video interviews with those supporters.

The series launches as Republicans prepare to gather in Cleveland next month (July 18-21) to officially pick their candidate.

Related: MTV Campaign Urges Viewers to Elect This.