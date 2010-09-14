Level 3 Expands Work with CNN, Fox Sports
Fiber-communications
provider Level 3 Communications has inked two major deals with CNN and Fox
Sports that significantly expand on the company's existing relations with the
two programmers.
For Fox,
Level 3 is now providing its Vyvx VenueNet+ sports broadcasting services for
video, voice and Internet in venues around the U.S. for Fox's coverage of the
2010 NFL season. Level 3 already had a multi-year deal to provide services at
venues.
"With
VenueNet+, Level 3 is providing a one-stop-shop to meet our broadcast
requirements, in addition to significant new services like high-speed Internet,
which enables new workflows for us to consider," said Keith Goldberg, vice
president of transmission and resiliency at FOX Networks Engineering &
Operations, in a statement.
For CNN,
Level 3 has installed its Managed Video Network Services platform at the news net's
Atlanta headquarters so the network can move and manage video and data more
efficiently. In addition to the video backhaul services Level 3 has
historically provided CNN, Level 3 has also brought CNN's Atlanta headquarters
on-net, giving the broadcaster direct access to Level 3's Tier 1 IP backbone
and it has augmented the fiber capacity into CNN's New York City studios.
"With all
the speed at which information travels today, new cycles for broadcasters like
CNN has accelerated," said Level 3 President of Sales Andrew Crouch in a
statement. "As a result their connectivity needs have grown and their video and
data must move faster and more efficiently."
