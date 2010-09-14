Level 3 Expands Work with CNN, Fox Sports

Fiber-communications

provider Level 3 Communications has inked two major deals with CNN and Fox

Sports that significantly expand on the company's existing relations with the

two programmers.

For Fox,

Level 3 is now providing its Vyvx VenueNet+ sports broadcasting services for

video, voice and Internet in venues around the U.S. for Fox's coverage of the

2010 NFL season. Level 3 already had a multi-year deal to provide services at

venues.

"With

VenueNet+, Level 3 is providing a one-stop-shop to meet our broadcast

requirements, in addition to significant new services like high-speed Internet,

which enables new workflows for us to consider," said Keith Goldberg, vice

president of transmission and resiliency at FOX Networks Engineering &

Operations, in a statement.

For CNN,

Level 3 has installed its Managed Video Network Services platform at the news net's

Atlanta headquarters so the network can move and manage video and data more

efficiently. In addition to the video backhaul services Level 3 has

historically provided CNN, Level 3 has also brought CNN's Atlanta headquarters

on-net, giving the broadcaster direct access to Level 3's Tier 1 IP backbone

and it has augmented the fiber capacity into CNN's New York City studios.

"With all

the speed at which information travels today, new cycles for broadcasters like

CNN has accelerated," said Level 3 President of Sales Andrew Crouch in a

statement. "As a result their connectivity needs have grown and their video and

data must move faster and more efficiently."