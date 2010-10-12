Level 3 Expands Uncompressed HD Services

With

broadcasters and programmers increasingly looking to offer the highest

possible HD video, Level 3 Communications has announced that its Vyvx

customers will now be able to transport uncompressed high definition

video between Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C.

That

means Level 3's fiber network is now able to handle 1.5 to 3.0 gigabits

per second transport of high definition feeds with no compression

locally within the three cities or between them. More cities are

expected to follow as demand increases for uncompressed HD feeds, which

offer the highest possible quality.

"Our network has the size and

scale broadcasters need to deliver even the largest events in

uncompressed HD," noted Mark Taylor, vice president of content and media

at Level 3 in a statement.

The new service is expected to be

particularly popular with high profile sporting events. In the few

years, Level 3 has worked with several broadcasters to deliver

uncompressed HD feeds from venues to their broadcast facilities and

earlier this year was tapped by CBS and the NFL to deliver an

uncompressed HD feed for the Super Bowl 2010 from Miami Florida to CBS's

facilities in New York City.