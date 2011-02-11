Level 3 Expands Data Center Services

To help companies better manage costs of data storage and improve the connectivity they have to data centers, Level 3 Communications has enhanced its offering of data center networking services to include storage area networking (SAN) fiber channel protocol services and dark fiber and managed fiber solutions.

"Level 3 combines local service and a global reach over an advanced optical network, offering a full range of options for enterprises looking to improve their operational proficiency," said Paul Savill, senior vice president of transport and infrastructure services for Level 3. "By enhancing this portfolio of services, we are better equipped to serve our enterprise customers' evolving needs and demonstrate our commitment to meet the increasing demand for comprehensive service solutions."

The new services are meant to tap into a growing demand for fast connections to data centers and the need for more storage and bandwidth.

A recent survey conducted by Harris Interactive, of over 230 mid-market and large enterprise decision influencers indicated that nearly four out of five companies (78%) replicate data between data centers, underscoring the significant storage and bandwidth requirements of companies. The survey also found that 22% of enterprise decision influencers were using 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) transport to connect their data centers.