Leichtman: Broadband Crosses 50% Threshold
By Glen Dickson
53% of all US households now subscribe to a broadband high-speed Internet service at home, according to a new study from Leichtman Research Group, Inc.
The Durham, N.H.-based research firm says that broadband services now account for about 72% of all home Internet subscriptions, compared to 60% last year. Not surprisingly, broadband penetration continues to be tightly correlated to household income: 68% of all households with annual incomes over $50,000 now get broadband, compared to 59% last year; and 39% of all households with annual incomes under $50,000 get broadband, compared to 27% last year.
The findings for the study, "Broadband Access and Service in the Home 2007," are based on a telephone survey of 1,600 randomly selected households across the country. The overall sample has a statistical margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%.
Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, predicts that the total number of broadband subscribers will increase by over 40 million over the next five years.
