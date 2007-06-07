Leichtman: Broadband Crosses 50% Threshold

53% of all US households now subscribe to a broadband high-speed Internet service at home, according to a new study from Leichtman Research Group, Inc.

The Durham, N.H.-based research firm says that broadband services now account for about 72% of all home Internet subscriptions, compared to 60% last year. Not surprisingly, broadband penetration continues to be tightly correlated to household income: 68% of all households with annual incomes over $50,000 now get broadband, compared to 59% last year; and 39% of all households with annual incomes under $50,000 get broadband, compared to 27% last year.

The findings for the study, "Broadband Access and Service in the Home 2007," are based on a telephone survey of 1,600 randomly selected households across the country. The overall sample has a statistical margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%.

Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, predicts that the total number of broadband subscribers will increase by over 40 million over the next five years.