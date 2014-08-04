Legendary Acquires Geek & Sundry

Legendary Entertainment has purchased Geek & Sundry, a popular You Tube channel and community-based content network co-created by actress Felicia Day, who will develop both scripted and non-scripted projects for television and digital platforms as a creator and star.

Geek & Sundry will join popular podcaster, content producer and website Nerdist Industries – headed by Chris Hardwick – in the new digital network, which will provide advertising, marketing, audience development and production infrastructure to digital brands and talent. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Geek & Sundry was started in 2012 and is run by Day’s business partner, Sheri Bryant. The channel has more than 1.4 million subscribers across its YouTube network and branded Hulu channel and more than 12 million fans across its social networks.

