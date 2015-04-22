Leftfield Launches New Subsidiary With OTT/Digital Thrust

Leftfield Entertainment, the ITV-owned unscripted power known for Pawn Stars and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is adding a new shingle to its stable to address the burgeoning OTT and digital arena.

Riot Creative, unveiled Wednesday, will be led by veteran exec Stephanie Angelides. Alongside the company’s other units (Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Loud TV and Outpost Entertainment), Riot will “develop smart and authentic television, with increased focus on OTT and digital platforms,” the company said.

Angelides previously was senior VP of development for Optomen, a production company owned by All 3 Media. She handled all development, scripted and unscripted for Optomen and One Potato, Two Potato, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s production company. She also has worked as a producer for Lion TV, a supplier mostly to PBS and Discovery.

Leftfield CEO Brent Montgomery said the launch of Riot attests to the solid foundation afforded by the tie-up with ITV, announced a bit less than a year ago. “Leftfield Entertainment’s strategic decision to partner with ITV was in part driven by the commitment ITV made to allow Leftfield to continue to invest, at a time when the industry is evolving rapidly,” he said. “After the first year of marriage, we couldn't be happier. It’s a great blueprint for all of LFE’s current and future start-ups.”