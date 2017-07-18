LEAD Commission Wants Pai E-Rate Commitment

The LEAD Commission wants senators to put a spotlight onE-ratewhen it puts the spotlight onFCCnominees in a hearing Wednesday.

It wants the members of the Senate Communications Subcommittee to get FCC chairmanAjit Paito commit to supporting the E-rate program, which subsidizes high-speed broadband to schools and libraries.

The commission was created back in 2012 in response to a challenge from then FCC chairman Julius Genachowski and Department of Education secretary Arne Duncan to help technology "transform" education.

Related: Net Neutrality Group Turns Focus on the Hill

“In a technology-driven, and globally competitive economy, connecting our schools and libraries with access to high-speed internet and WiFi is essential to learning and student success,” said LEAD commissioner Jim Coulter. “E-rate has been a critical part of expanding access to basic internet connectivity for students, and we strongly believe that E-rate funding should continue."

The commission commended the FCC's past work to modernize the program and pointed to Pai's support for it as a commissioner.

Pai is being renominated to a five-year term—his current term, dating from when he joined as a commissioner, expired at the end of June. Theother nominees areDemocrat Jessica Rosenworcel, one of the strongest voices for a strong E-rate program, and Republican Brendan Carr.