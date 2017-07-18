CTA Calls for Swift Confirmation of FCC Nominees

In advance ofWednesday's FCC nominations hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee, the Consumer Technology Association was calling for a swift vote for confirmation.

And the nominees are: Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel for a return engagement, FCC general counsel Brendan Carrfor the open Republican seat, and FCC chairman Ajit Pai—he is being renominated given that his term expired at the end of June.

Currently the FCC is down to three commissioners, effectively the minimum to get anything done.

"Now more than ever, innovators and entrepreneurs need certainty from government rules," said CTA president Gary Shapiro in a statement. "An FCC with a full slate of commissioners will ensure continued forward momentum on issues critical to American consumers, American enterprise and the American economy. A fully functioning FCC is crucial to growing U.S. leadership in the digital economy and setting a market-driven, pro-innovation approach on communications and tech policy issues, including finding additional licensed and unlicensed spectrum. Chairman Ajit Pai, former Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel and nominee Brendan Carr have proven themselves critical thinkers on key issues impacting the FCC and the broader world of technology."

Shapiro also called on the full Senate to confirm David Redl as new head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the president's chief telecom policy adviser.