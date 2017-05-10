LBI Strikes Cox Carriage Deals in San Diego, Phoenix

LBI Media said Wednesday it has struck a carriage deal with Cox to carry the Estrella TV stations on systems in San Diego and Phoenix, two major Hispanic markets, effective Wednesday.

Estrella TV is a Spanish-language network reaching 47 DMAs via LBI-owned or Estrella-affiliated stations.

"Estrella TV launching on Cox rounds out our distribution and coverage in these two key, top 20 Hispanic markets," said Cathy Lewis Edgerton, senior VP of distribution and affiliate sales at LBI Media, "significantly expanding our audience reach."