Layer3 TV Opens TV Everywhere Authentication

Layer3 TV, the Denver-based next-gen cable operator, is entering the world of TV Everywhere by allowing its customers to access authenticated apps and sites run by dozens of its programming partners.

Examples of the network apps and sites that Layer3 TV subs can access with their credentials include A&E, ABC, AMC, BBC America, CMT, CNBC, Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, Fox Sports, HBO Go, HGTV, Epix, History, MTV, NBC, Syfy, Telemundo and Viceland, among many others.

Support for TVE apps fills a gap in the video repertoire for Layer3 TV, which recently launched its first 4K offering. The addition also enters play as awareness and adoption of TVE reaches new highs, according to a new study from TiVo. Layer3 TV also has plans underway to introduce its own app for in-home and out-of-home access to live and VOD content. Charter recently launched a new Spectrum TV App for its legacy Charter subs and new ones coming way of the acquisitions of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. Comcast just rebranded and refreshed its TVE/in-home app under the Xfinity Stream banner.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.