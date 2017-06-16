Layer3 TV to Offer MMA Fight in 4K

Layer3 TV, the Denver-based next-gen cable operator, said it will offer a live broadcast of the Bellator NYC: Sonnen (pictured) vs. Silva mixed martial arts fight in HD and 4K on June 24.

The HD version will cost $49.99, with the 4K version fetching $59.99. Post-match, Layer3 TV will also make it available on-demand in 4K for a limited time.

Layer3 TV will present the countdown show, starting at 9 p.m. ET, and the fight card, starting at 10 p.m. ET, on its HD PPV channel (125), and on a new dedicated 4K PPV event channel (124).

The card is headlined by a bout between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva and will also feature a heavyweight bout between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione and two championship bouts—Douglas Lima versus Lorenz Larkin and current lightweight champion Michael Chandler taking on undefeated Brent Primus.

