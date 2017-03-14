Layer3 TV Launches in La La Land

Layer3 TV, the self-described next-generation cable operator, has begun to offer pay-TV service in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

At last check, the Layer3 TV website notes that service is “coming soon” to Los Angeles when one inputs a zip code from the L.A. area to check for service, but Layer3 TV is indeed offering a full bundle of TV services across the city starting at $89 per month, Multichannel News has learned.

Layer3 TV will be taking on incumbent MSOs such as Charter Communications and Cox Communications in the area, as well as satellite players like DirecTV and Dish Network, not to mention a new breed of OTT TV players like Sling TV and DirecTV Now and ones on the horizon from YouTube and Hulu.



